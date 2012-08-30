Shares of Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter PT Bumi Resources
rose as much as 9 percent on Thursday, the first time
in a week, after a massive sell-off by investors that saw the
stock fall 32 percent since Aug. 23.
Bumi, whose stock has fallen 69 percent this year, has been
hit by negative sentiment recently, including a ratings
downgrade by S&P earlier this month and after the coal miner
reported a net loss of $322.1 million for the January-to-June
period this week.
"Bumi is like a beautiful girl who always breaks your heart
but you'll still be coming back to her because at the end of the
day, it's all about fundamentals," said a local fund manager who
declined to be named, but is accumulating Bumi's shares.
"You can price in the governance issue, the financial
fiasco, but at this stage I like my chances to make money."
Bumi currently trades at 10.2 times the forward
price-to-earning (P/E) ratio, relatively cheaper compared with
rivals such as PT Bayan Resources which trades at 28.4
times the forward P/E ratio and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah
at 10.7 times, according to Starmine's Smartestimate.
At 0500 GMT the stock was trading up 1.5 percent at 68
rupiah, the only coal company trading in positive territory. The
Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau;
