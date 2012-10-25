UBS Investment Research slashed its target price on shares of
Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter PT Bumi Resources Tbk
to 600 rupiah from 800 rupiah and kept its 'sell'
rating on lower-than-expected selling price of coal.
Shares of Bumi Resources were down 1.45 percent at 680
rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.01 percent.
"Management now guides for an average 2012 selling price of
US$83-87/t from US$85-90/t previously. The new guidance is 1-5
percent below our current US$88/t estimate, and thus we
downgrade our earnings forecasts accordingly," UBS analyst
Andreas Bokkenheuser wrote in a note on Thursday.
The research house also said Bakrie Group's proposed offer
to buy back stakes in Bumi Resources and Berau Coal
from parent company Bumi Plc, is not in the best
interest of minority shareholders, as it would fail to unlock PT
Bumi's significant intrinsic value.
"The deal would effectively eliminate the diversified
shareholder control originally intended to create shareholder
value by, among others, reducing debt," UBS said.
12:29 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Jabar rises on profit jump
Shares in Indonesia's biggest provincial lender PT Bank
Jabar jumped as much as 4.5 percent on Thursday after
it reported nine-month earnings.
Net profit rose 18.96 percent to 945.38 billion rupiah
($98.37 million) in January-September over the same period last
year, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange.
In June, Bank Jabar said it would buy a majority stake in 51
rural banks this year in a bid to tap the huge potential of
small and micro businesses.
UBS raised the bank's target price to 1,525 rupiah per share
from 1,450 rupiah. At 12.25 pm (0525 GMT), the stock was up 0.9
percent at 1,120 rupiah with 44.9 million shares traded, while
the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.01 percent.
10:52 25Oct12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Macquarie cuts Indomobil
target price
Macquarie Equity Research has cut its target price on PT
Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk to 7,000 rupiah
from 8,000 and trimmed its full-year earnings forecast by 13-20
percent due to lower market share of Japanese car brand Nissan
in Indonesia and falling demand for heavy trucks and
engines from the mining sector.
"While we are disappointed by the extent of our downgrades, we
believe our current estimates are now quite conservative, and
yet still imply attractive multiples given IMAS's long term
growth outlook," analyst Lyall Taylor said in a note on
Thursday.
The research house, however, kept its 'outperform' rating on
the car maker's stock, saying it has moved into oversold
territory.
While average sales of the Evalia model at 2,000 units per
month have been below expectations, and Nissan's overall market
share in September was relatively weak at 5.7 percent, the new
model still made a solid contribution to Nissan's nine-month
sales at 38.8 percent year on year.
Shares of the auto producer were down 0.93 percent at 5,350
rupiah while the broader index was up 0.16 percent.
10:02 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Exploitasi Energi surges on stake
sale
Shares in PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia Tbk jumped
as much as 10.45 percent on Thursday after the coal miner said
it will sell at least $50 million worth of stake.
China's Huadian Power International Corporation Ltd
will buy at least $50 million worth of stake in Exploitasi, CEO
Henry Sitanggang said.
Exploitasi also planned to raise 2.7 trillion rupiah ($281
million) from a rights issue, with 5.4 billion new shares priced
at 500 rupiah each.
The stock was up 8.96 percent at 365 rupiah with highest volume
of 57.5 million shares traded, while the broader Jakarta
Composite Index was up 0.09 percent.
0958 (0258 GMT)