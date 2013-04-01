UOB Kay Hian Research upgraded property developer PT Ciputra
Development Tbk to "buy" from "hold", saying the
company's 2012 net profit beat expectations and strong earnings
are likely to continue this year.
The company's 2013 sales are expected to hit 10.1 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($1.04 billion), up 39 percent year-on-year,
driven by existing projects and more contributions from
subsidiaries, the brokerage said in a note on Monday.
"At least nine new projects with a total development size of
819 hectares to be launched this year," said UOB analyst Marwan
Halim.
The research house upgraded its target price on Ciputra to
1,260 rupiah from 720 rupiah, saying the company expects overall
average selling price (ASP) to increase 20 percent year-on-year,
backed by strong property demand in the low interest rate
environment.
However, UOB cut its rating on Indonesia's flag carrier PT
Garuda Indonesia to "hold" from "buy", citing concerns
about the company's aggressive capacity expansion, while January
data showed a steep decline in domestic loads.
"In January 2013, Citilink's traffic grew 94 percent, while
Garuda's domestic traffic fell 4.6 percent during the same
period. This suggests some degree of cannibalisation by
Citilink. Garuda's domestic routes duplicate that of Citilink's
routes out of Jakarta and Surabaya and price differential is
approximately 20-30 percent," UOB said.
The research house also cut its target price on Garuda
shares to 710 rupiah from 830, as it lowered its earnings
forecast for 2013 and 2014 by 28 percent and 23 percent
respectively.
Ciputra shares were up 2.78 percent at 1,110 rupiah, while
Garuda slid 1.54 percent to 640 rupiah. The broader index
was down 0.05 percent.
1321 (0621 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
10:58 01Apr13 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bakrie's Visi Media surges
on takeover offer
Shares in PT Visi Media Asia Tbk, controlled by the
politically connected Bakrie family, jumped as much as 20.4
percent on Monday after the company received takeover proposal
from Indonesia-based CT Corp.
Indonesia's fifth-richest man Chairul Tanjung, through his
holding vehicle CT Corp, proposed to buy a controlling stake in
Visi Media valued at up to $1.8 billion in an all-cash deal that
would give him the lion's share of the TV advertising market in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
In February, the Bakrie family was said to have been in talks
with local bidders, including MNC Group, CT Corp and PT Elang
Mahkota Teknologi, to sell a 51 percent stake in Visi
Media to help finance a plan to buy back its coal assets Bumi
Resources from London-listed Bumi Plc.
Visi Media shares were up 16.67 percent at 630 rupiah as the
highest traded volume of the day, outperforming the broader
Jakarta Composite Index's 0.1 percent rise.
1037 (0337 GMT)
($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)