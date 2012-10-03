CLSA Asia Pacific Markets sees a further downside risk to
consensus earnings estimates in the Indonesian coal sector and
advises investors to remain underweight and avoid chasing
momentum.
"Despite market optimism, Newcastle thermal benchmark coal
prices have trended down to $84/tonnes. Equity valuations are
likely to deflate back to fundamentals if no price recovery
materialises," CLSA analysts Jayden Vantarakis and Hendy
Soegiarto said in a note on Wednesday.
"The sector will face year on year earnings declines in FY13
as Average Selling Prices catch up with declined benchmark
pricing. Chinese domestic prices have remained flat and at
equilibrium with the seaborne price," the analysts said.
CLSA's preferred stocks are PT Indo Tambangraya Megah
and PT Bukit Asam as both miners have cashed
up balance sheets, are returning capital to shareholders and
exhibit good levels of governance.
The research house lowered its rating on PT Harum Energy
to 'sell' from 'underperform' and cut its target price
to 5,300 rupiah per share from 5,800, saying it expects the
miner's short reserve life to weigh on valuations.
At 13.30 a.m (0630 GMT), the Jakarta Mining Index
was down 1.75 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was 0.08 percent lower.
1331 (0631 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
****************************************************************
12:32 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Express Transindo plans November IPO
PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk, an Indonesian taxicab
operator, is looking to sell 49 percent of its enlarged capital
through an initial public offering (IPO) in November, the
company said in a newspaper announcement on Wednesday.
The company aims to sell 1 billion new shares, but the target
price has not been fixed, the statement said.
Express Transindo, part of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali
Group, manages 6,002 regular and 43 premium cabs, which operate
in Java and Bali islands.
PT Mandiri Sekuritas is the underwriter for the IPO.
1154 (0454 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)
****************************************************************
11:45 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading in Perdana Karya
suspended
The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in the
shares of PT Perdana Karya Perkasa after the stock
jumped 141.57 percent between Sept. 10 and Oct. 2.
"The stock exchange needs to suspend trading of Perdana Karya
Perkasa shares on Oct. 3 to cool down the price," the exchange
said in a statement.
The coal miner is in the process of acquiring a 5,000-hectare
mine in East Kalimantan, the company had said in a statement to
the stock exchange last month.
Shares of Perdana soared to their highest in nine months on
Tuesday to 220 rupiah, from a year-low of 78 rupiah on July 24,
and closed the day at 215 rupiah.
The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.04
percent.
1127 (0427 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)