Indonesian coal producers are expected to increase their
investments in domestic power generation capacity over the next
three years, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
on Tuesday.
"The high growth potential for electricity consumption in
Indonesia over the next decade and the relatively stable cash
flows from power operations make integration into power
generation an attractive option for domestic coal producers,"
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier Jean said.
Standard & Poor's warned that the coal producers' strategy
to integrate into power generation is not without risks.
However, robust power purchase agreements between
independent power producers and state-owned utility firm
Perusahaan Listrik Negara could attract coal producers to take
proactive role in developing Indonesia's electricity capacity,
Standard & Poor's said.
The Indonesian index was down 0.72 percent at
4271.65.
1220 (0520 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)