Shares in Indonesian retailers dropped after the government
announced a new trade franchise law on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Trade issued a regulation limiting the
number of company-owned outlets to 150 and said the remaining
expansion must be sub-franchised, according to a statement on
the ministry's website. (www.kemendag.go.id)
7-Eleven convenient franchise holder PT Modern International
dropped as much as 5.33 percent to 710 rupiah and
branded retailer PT Mitra Adiperkasa shares were down
1.52 percent at 6,500 rupiah.
Minimarket operator Sumber Alfaria was unchanged
(stayed) at 5,200 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite
Index was down 0.68 percent.
1312 (0612 GMT)
13:21 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS ups Bank Mandiri target price
UBS Investment Research raised its target price on
Indonesia's biggest lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk to
9,300 rupiah from 9,025, and increased its earnings estimates
based on higher net interest margin.
The research house, however, maintained its 'neutral' rating,
saying the bank will not be able to surprise the market with
positive results for the next few quarter even though it posted
better-than-expected third-quarter results on Monday.
"Its loan-to-deposit ratio (including bonds) is already 103
percent. The simple loan-to-deposit ratio is also at 85 percent.
It has not been able to sell its 78 trillion rupiah government
bond portfolio to help finance loan growth," UBS said.
Bank Mandiri shares were down 0.6 percent at 8,350 rupiah,
the broader index was down 0.68 percent.
12:37 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS raises Unilever Indonesia target
price
UBS Investment Research raised its target price on PT
Unilever Indonesia Tbk to 19,100 rupiah from 13,500
rupiah per share after the consumer goods producer reported
better-than-expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).
However, the research house kept its 'sell' rating on the
stock due to its expensive valuation, downside risk of earnings
forecasts due to rising costs and higher competition, and the
limited potential on stock price increases.
Unilever shares were down 0.38 percent at 26,050 rupiah. The
broader index was down 0.68 percent.
1233 (0533 GMT)
