Nomura Equity Research said Indonesian consumer companies could be pressured due to the fuel price hike, currency volatility and increase in operational costs.

"We believe the fuel price hikes of 44 percent for retail gasoline and 22 percent for diesel will have a negative impact on consumer purchasing power, albeit for the short term, particularly in the mid-low to lower income segments," Nomura said in a note on Wednesday, retaining a cautious view on the sector.

"With most of the raw material and packaging costs tied to currency movement, further IDR depreciation may inflate costs for consumer manufacturing companies and lead to margin pressure, in our view."

However, the recent share price correction among Indonesian stocks has led to attractive entry points for stocks with long-term potential but high valuation in the past, Nomura said.

Its top picks included soap maker Unilever Indonesia and drug manufacturer Kalbe Farma, saying these companies had the best pricing power to pass on the cost increase to consumers.

Indonesia's consumer index rose 5.6 percent, outperforming the broader index, which was up 3.8 percent.

1506 (0806 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

*************************************************************** 11:35 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Saratoga Investama plunges on debut

Shares in Indonesian investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk fell as much as 13.2 percent after its trading debut on Wednesday.

Saratoga issued 430 million new shares in its initial public offering, priced at 5,500 rupiah per share. It raised 2.37 trillion rupiah ($238.91 million), lower than an expected $395 million.

Saratoga, controlled by tycoons Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno, also raised $150 million from an IPO of its auto retailer unit PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika, which fell below its IPO price after initially rising 5 percent on its debut last month.

Deutsche Bank, UBS and Indopremier Securities are the underwriters to the IPO.

Saratoga is the fifteenth company to list on the Indonesian stock exchange this year. Investors have bailed on Indonesian stock offerings, spooked by a wave of global market volatility and pricey valuations.

The stock was trading at 4,825 rupiah with a volume of 14.4 million shares. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 2.39 percent. ($1 = 9,920 rupiah) 1120 (0420 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)