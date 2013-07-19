Bahana Securities downgraded lender PT Bank Danamon Tbk
to "reduce" from "hold", citing earnings pressure due
to lower margins and additional provisioning and delay in an
acquisition deal.
"Going forward, we believe that margin pressure will persist
on the back of higher blended cost of funds and intensifying
competition in mass market loans," analyst Teguh Hartanto said
in a note on Friday.
The research house also said the delay in an acquisition
deal due to pending approval from the central bank has resulted
in uncertainties in the outlook on Danamon.
Last month, DBS Group Holdings Ltd said it could
review its planned acquisition of a stake in Danamon if the
Singapore lender was allowed to buy only a 40 percent share.
"Unfortunately, this has become a controversy issue as BI
recently revamped regulation on acquisition, limiting ownership
of financial institutions in a bank up to 40 percent, implying
share acquisitions of more than 40 percent must be transacted
through several stages, subject to BI's reviews on healthiness
and GCG rating," Hartanto said.
Bahana also slashed its target price on Danamon's shares to
4,500 rupiah from 5,800 and said the company's weak
second-quarter earnings prompted the research house to lower its
mass-market loan growth estimates for 2013 and 2014 by 13 and 17
percent, respectively.
The lender's shares dropped 1.75 percent to 5,600 rupiah.
The broader index was up 0.37 percent.
1111 (0411 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)