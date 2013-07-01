The Indonesian Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of 7
listed companies due to delays in delivering their earnings
reports and audited 2012 financial statements, the exchange said
in a statement on Monday.
The suspended shares are coal miners Borneo Lumbung Energi &
Metal and Dayaindo Resources International,
shipping company Berlian Laju Tanker, taxi operators
Steady Safe and Zebra Nusantara, cocoa
producer Davomas Abadi and electrical contractor Truba
Alam Manunggal Engineering.
Under the current rules, the exchange will impose lateness
fine of 150 million rupiah ($15,100) and trading suspension if a
company failed to deliver the report within 91 days after the
cut-off period.
Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Supriya Kurane)
12:16 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Credit risks rising for banking
sector - S&P
Rising special mention loans are an early indicator of
increasing credit risks for Indonesian banks stemming from rapid
loan growth, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
on Monday.
Special mention loans, or loans overdue for up to 90 days but
yet to turn bad, have been increasing since 2011, the ratings
agency noted.
"This divergence from long-term trends suggests borrowers are
increasingly experiencing repayment difficulties. A sustained
increase in these loans is a leading indicator of weakened
repayment prospects or a potentially deteriorating loan
portfolio," S&P credit analyst Ivan Tan said.
"The main threat to asset quality stems from increased
leverage in the private sector, aggressive regulatory measures
to promote economic growth, and structural weaknesses in the
banking industry."
However, the ratio of reported non-performing loans has
declined to 1.9 percent as of last year, compared with 6.1
percent in 2006, partly reflecting the denominator effect of
rapid loan growth, S&P said.
"Our base-case scenario assumes that Indonesia's resilient
economic growth, which we forecast at 6.3 percent in 2013, and
prevailing low interest rates should continue to help borrowers
meet their debt payments," the note said.
Indonesian benchmark index was down 0.62 percent,
while the banking sector was up 0.07 percent.
($1 = 9,925 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,