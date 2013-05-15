Citi Research initiated coverage of PT Erajaya Swasembada
with a "buy" rating, saying mobile phone distribution
would be a good way to ride the consumption wave, propelled by
improving living standards, a young population and rising demand
for new communications devices.
"As Indonesia's leading mobile phone distributor, Erajaya
will play a pivotal role in this phenomenon," Citi analyst
Margarett Go wrote in a note on Wednesday.
The research house set a target price of 3,880 rupiah on
Erajaya shares, at about 12.1 times price-to-earnings ratio of
2014, or a 20 percent discount to Indonesia's market.
"At 11 times 2013 price-to-earnings ratio, Erajaya's current
valuation is at a 50 percent discount to its key peers. Given
the nature of its business model where margins are low due to
high dependence on debt to finance its working capital
requirements, the discount is almost expected," the note said.
Shares in the company were unchanged at 3,275 rupiah, while
the Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.25 percent.
