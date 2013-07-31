PT Erajaya Swasembada's shares fell as much as 11.7 percent to a 14-month low of 1,580 rupiah after the mobile phone distributor reported lower-than-expected first-half results.

Net profit fell to 129 billion rupiah ($12.56 million), 39 percent lower than the same period a year earlier.

Net margin grew 2.2 percent, lower than 3.3 percent in the same period in the previous year, the company said in an announcement in a local newspaper on Wednesday.

Bahana Securities downgraded 2013-14 earnings forecasts by 47-49 percent, citing lower-than-expected results, deteriorating sales due to weakening purchasing power on higher interest rates and falling rupiah, leading to an increase in phone prices.

"In addition, ERAA is still facing tough competition, with black market phones still prevalent," analyst Aditya Eka Prakasa said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house cut Erajaya's target price to 1,250 rupiah from 3,050 rupiah and kept its 'reduce' recommendation, citing a 30 percent potential downside from the stock's current pricing.

Erajaya's shares were down 7.82 percent at 1,650 rupiah, with the fourth-biggest turnover of the day. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.7 percent.

1053 (0353 GMT)

($1 = 10,272.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)