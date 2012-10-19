Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Shares in Indonesia's largest media company PT Global Mediacom Tbk dropped as much as 7.45 percent on Friday after a shareholder offered for sale its 6.4 percent stake in the company.
Winfly Ltd offered 675 million shares with an upsize option of 225 million shares at a price range of 2,125 - 2,250 rupiah each, aiming to raise up to $211 million from the deal. .
At 11.17 am (0417 GMT) the stock was down 4.26 percent at 2,250 rupiah while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.32 percent.
1037 (0337 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.