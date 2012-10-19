Shares in Indonesia's largest media company PT Global Mediacom Tbk dropped as much as 7.45 percent on Friday after a shareholder offered for sale its 6.4 percent stake in the company.

Winfly Ltd offered 675 million shares with an upsize option of 225 million shares at a price range of 2,125 - 2,250 rupiah each, aiming to raise up to $211 million from the deal. .

At 11.17 am (0417 GMT) the stock was down 4.26 percent at 2,250 rupiah while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.32 percent.

1037 (0337 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)