OSK Research upgraded shares of PT Gudang Garam to
'buy' from 'neutral' and expects the cigarette maker to post
strong second-half earnings.
"We expect its 2H12 earnings to improve, spurred by higher
selling prices amid an aggressive excise tax hike," OSK analyst
Willinoy Sitorus said in a note on Monday.
OSK, however, cut its 2012 earnings forecast for Gudang
Garam by 4 percent, citing poor first-half results, and lowered
its target price on the stock to 57,000 rupiah from 59,000
rupiah.
Sitorus expects Gudang Garam's 2013 earnings to improve
significantly as there is potential for a sales volume increase
given the more simplified tax bracket plan, which will hurt the
small players.
At 11:51 a.m. (0451 GMT) company's stock was up 1.37 percent
at 51,700 rupiah while the broader index was up 0.61
percent.
1153 (0453 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)