UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate at 6.25 pct
KIGALI, March 29 Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.
Bahana Securities downgraded PT Hero Supermarket Tbk to "reduce" from "hold", saying the retailer may continue to underperform due to lower gross margins and intense competition.
"With HERO having missed our expectations, we believe it is time for the management to deliver earnings and better deal with intensifying competition before we can turn more positive on the stock," Bahana said in a note on Thursday.
Bahana also lowered its target price on shares of the supermarket operator to 3,725 rupiah from 5,400, to reflect 1.2 times price-to-earnings growth. In terms of valuation, Hero is now the second most expensive retailer in the world, Bahana said.
Shares of the company were unchanged at 4,150 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.34 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)
PARIS, March 29 Emmanuel Macron, the centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election in May, said on Wednesday his priority, as Britain starts the process of divorce from the European Union, would be to protect EU citizens.
* Pursuant to a resolution passed at meeting of board on 29 March, a final dividend of RMB0.48 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was proposed Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nzDoJI) Further company coverage: