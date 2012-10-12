Indonesians shares gained on Friday, led by a rally in
mining stocks such as PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk.
The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.52 percent on
Friday while the mining sector index jumped 1.4
percent.
Coal miner PT Berau Coal soared as much as 20 percent to 240
rupiah, following Bakrie Group's proposal to buy back its shares
from London-listed parent company, Bumi Plc.
Miner PT Bayan Resources Tbk jumped 9.1 percent to
12,000 rupiah and shares of Asia's biggest thermal coal
exporter, Bumi Resources jumped as much as 5.55
percent to 760 rupiah.
Deutsche Bank said Indonesian major miners' stockpile have
come to a normalised level after recent high.
1420 (0720 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Anand Basu)
****************************************************************
11:52 12Oct12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Morgan Stanley positive on
cement sector
Morgan Stanley Research said it is positive on Indonesia's
cement sector as there are signs of higher infrastructure
spending and as the industry's growth prospects remained intact,
underpinned by higher-than-expected cement consumption in
September.
"Accelerated infrastructure spending would not only drive
cement demand higher, but would also increase demand
sustainability, supporting higher multiples for the cement
stocks, as long-term earnings visibility increases," Morgan
Stanley said in a note on Friday.
The research house said the industry's underlying growth
remains intact despite weaker trends from June to August. But it
may not be sustainable and the fall in coal and CPO prices
suggests a potential decline in rural incomes, which could
affect cement demand negatively.
Morgan Stanley's top pick in the sector is PT Semen Gresik
, as the company is best positioned to capitalise on
strong demand and deliver above-industry volume and earnings
growth. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa also offers
earnings growth on higher estimated 2013 volume, it said.
Semen Gresik shares were trading up 0.34 percent at 14,700
rupiah while Indocement shares were trading up 0.72
percent at 21,000 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index
was up 0.69 percent.
1117 (0417 GMT)