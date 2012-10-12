Indonesians shares gained on Friday, led by a rally in mining stocks such as PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk.

The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.52 percent on Friday while the mining sector index jumped 1.4 percent.

Coal miner PT Berau Coal soared as much as 20 percent to 240 rupiah, following Bakrie Group's proposal to buy back its shares from London-listed parent company, Bumi Plc.

Miner PT Bayan Resources Tbk jumped 9.1 percent to 12,000 rupiah and shares of Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, Bumi Resources jumped as much as 5.55 percent to 760 rupiah.

Deutsche Bank said Indonesian major miners' stockpile have come to a normalised level after recent high.

1420 (0720 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Anand Basu)

**************************************************************** 11:52 12Oct12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Morgan Stanley positive on cement sector Morgan Stanley Research said it is positive on Indonesia's cement sector as there are signs of higher infrastructure spending and as the industry's growth prospects remained intact, underpinned by higher-than-expected cement consumption in September.

"Accelerated infrastructure spending would not only drive cement demand higher, but would also increase demand sustainability, supporting higher multiples for the cement stocks, as long-term earnings visibility increases," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday.

The research house said the industry's underlying growth remains intact despite weaker trends from June to August. But it may not be sustainable and the fall in coal and CPO prices suggests a potential decline in rural incomes, which could affect cement demand negatively.

Morgan Stanley's top pick in the sector is PT Semen Gresik , as the company is best positioned to capitalise on strong demand and deliver above-industry volume and earnings growth. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa also offers earnings growth on higher estimated 2013 volume, it said.

Semen Gresik shares were trading up 0.34 percent at 14,700 rupiah while Indocement shares were trading up 0.72 percent at 21,000 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.69 percent.