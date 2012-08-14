Macquarie Equities Research said three key themes--rising rates,
government stimulus and volatility--will dominate the Indonesian
markets in the next 12 months.
The combination of weak exports and a strong domestic
economy was causing the trade and current account deficit to
widen, making it harder for Bank Indonesia to maintain rupiah
stability, Macquarie said in a note.
The government wants to keep the economy strong ahead of the
2014 elections and the president has just signed the regulations
for land acquisitions to jumpstart public infrastructure
spending, the brokerage said.
"Government spending will not be a major driver of the
economy, but we expect there will be sectors that benefit from
this tailwind such as construction, cement, property, and
banks," Macquarie analyst Nicolaos Oentung said in a note on
Tuesday.
Foreign inflow into local currency government bonds was
strong in July, but weak overall in the past year, which means
less support for the Indonesian bond market and greater
volatility ahead, it said.
The Jakarta Composite Index will be affected and the
way to prepare for this is to own more low-beta stocks,
Macquarie added.
Its top picks were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk,
PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, PT Bank Jawa Barat & Banten Tbk
, PT Semen Gresik Tbk, PT Perusahaan Gas
Negara Tbk and PT Indosat Tbk
By 0346 p.m. (00846 GMT), the Jakarta Infrastructure Index
was down 0.64 percent and Jakarta Finance Index
was up 0.2 percent. The broader Jakarta Composite
Index was up 0.03 percent.
1547 (0847 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
14:08 14Aug12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CIMB keeps 'overweight'
rating on retail sector
CIMB Research retained its 'overweight' rating on the Indonesian
retail sector saying share prices did well despite July's
softened consumer confidence.
"Consumer confidence softened slightly in July, which is not
unusual during this time of the year when prices are rising.
Retail sales remain strong, suggesting a buoyant sales outlook
for the Eid holiday," CIMB analysts Erwan Teguh and Cindy
Effendi said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
"Our discussions with retailers suggest that sales have
surprised on the upside, a sign of stronger purchasing power.
This is a relief given earlier worries that the end of school
holidays and the start of the fasting month were nearly
back-to-back." they said.
CIMB's highlighted companies include departmental store chain
Ramayana Lestari Tbk, commercial and industrial
supplies company Ace Hardware Tbk and fashion retailer
Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.
By 1359 p.m. (0659 GMT), the Jakarta Consumer Index
was up 0.4 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was up 0.05 percent.
1359 (0659 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta)
12:20 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Kim Eng rates Indonesia second-half
outlook 'overweight'
Maybank Kim Eng rated Indonesian equity market outlook in the
second half of the year 'overweight', saying GDP growth came in
strong despite deteriorating exports and budget deficits while
market valuations allowed room for potential upside.
Strong domestic demand drives the economy while low inflation
and interest rates will continue supporting consumption and
investment in the second half, the research house said. The
country still remains a magnet for foreign direct investment, it
added.
Maybank Kim Eng analyst Katarina Setiawan said corporate
earnings growth in the first half is on track, aided by healthy
balance sheets with capex remaining strong to support future
earnings growth.
"Indonesia's market valuations still allow room for potential
upside... We like the Consumer Staples, Financials(Bank and
Property sub-sectors) and Utilities (Toll Road
sub-sector)sectors. Our stock picks represent
domestically-driven names with strong pricing power," Setiawan
said in a note on Tuesday.
Maybank Kim Eng's preferred picks were PT Indofood CBP Tbk
, PT Jasa Marga Tbk, PT Summarecon Agung Tbk
, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk and PT Astra Graphia Tbk
By 1202 p.m. (0502 GMT), the Jakarta Infrastructure Index
, Jakarta Finance Index and Jakarta Consumer
Index were down 1.13 percent, 0.28 percent and 0.09
percent respectively, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was down 0.26 percent.
1205 (0505 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta)
11:11 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bumi Resources shares slide after
S&P downgrade
Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources, Asia's
biggest thermal coal exporter, fell on Tuesday after S&P cut the
company's rating on Monday.
S&P lowered its rating on Bumi Resources to 'BB-' from 'BB'
with a negative outlook, saying the company is unlikely to
substantially lower its debt over the next 12 months.
"We expect Bumi's operating cash flow to remain weak because
of high production and financing costs and taxes,
slower-than-anticipated production growth, and lower coal
prices, thereby limiting the company's potential to reduce
debt." S&P said in statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Bumi's
financial performance is likely to be weak for the current
rating over the next 12 months at least." At 1059 am.
(0359 GMT) the stock was trading down 3.77 percent at 1,020
rupiah with 35.5 million shares traded, the third highest
turnover on the Indonesian stock exchange. The Jakarta Composite
Index was down 0.03 percent.
1101 (0401 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)