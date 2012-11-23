Indonesian shares dropped on Friday, but a hike in minimum wages
buoyed the consumer sector.
The Jakarta consumer index rose 0.18 percent,
while the broader index dropped 0.14 percent.
"The winner is the consumer sector, especially companies
that target the mass market, discretionary spending or have
higher exposure to Java," Erwan Teguh, head of research at CIMB
Research, said on Friday.
CIMB top picks are consumer retailer Ramayana Lestari
Sentosa Tbk, cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk
and property developer Metropolitan Land.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta
Anand Basu)
11:28 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Benakat surges on profit jump
forecast
Shares in PT Benakat Petroleum, a small integrated
energy firm, jumped as much as 14.28 percent on Friday after the
company forecast a significant jump in net profit and revenue
thanks to a coal mine acquisition last year.
Benakat's net profit is expected to jump to $159 million this
year, significantly higher than a previous forecast of $3
million, while 2013 revenue is expected to reach $425 million
from $40 million forecast for this year, following the
acquisition of coal miner Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, director
Michael Wong told local media.
Last year, Benakat acquired coal infrastructure company PT
Astrindo Mahakarya for $600 million to tap growing demand for
infrastructure services.
Shares of the oil and gas firm were up 7.14 percent at 225
rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.12 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha