(Adds comment by state-owned enterprises minister on share
buy-backs)
* Rupiah hits lowest since end-April 2009
* Stock index falls 5.8 pct, then pares losses
* State pension funds, companies to buy shares
* Some economists expect c.bank to raise rates
By Andjarsari Paramaditha
JAKARTA, Aug 20 Indonesian shares and the rupiah
currency took another hard hit on Tuesday, pulled down for a
third day by worries about the economy and the wider malaise
sweeping emerging markets on fears that reduced U.S. monetary
stimulus will hurt them.
The rupiah fell 2 percent to 10,700 to the dollar,
its lowest level since April 30, 2009, while the Jakarta
benchmark share index - which at one point had plunged
5.8 percent - shed 3.2 percent for the day.
The rough patch for the currency and stocks started
on Friday, the day after a central bank meeting unveiled
measures to contain loan growth.
The main trigger for the slides was news, after Friday's
market close, that Indonesia's current account deficit had
widened more than expected in the second quarter.
This spawned worry that a weak global economy will only
further erode exports, with a surge in inflation limiting how
much domestic demand can take up the slack.
Some economists said the central bank may be forced to raise
key interest rates to try to limit the market rout, which has
seen stark comparisons between Southeast Asia's biggest economy
and India, whose currency has been falling to record lows.
The benchmark share index had fallen 2.5 percent on Friday
and then 5.6 percent on Monday, wiping out its 2013 gains.
At the end of Tuesday, the index was at 4,174.98, which is
20 percent below a peak touched on May 21.
One factor in the late day loss-paring was buying of shares
by state-linked institutions, signalling how concerned the
government is to prevent the market falls from turning into a
full-blown crisis.
The central bank said it had been intervening in the rupiah
and bond markets to stabilise prices and would continue to do
so.
The heads of Indonesia's two main state pension funds
separately told Reuters they were planning to buy shares.
"We see no fundamental issues for listed companies and stock
prices are considered cheap now," Elvyn Masassya, the chief
executive officer of PT Jaminan Sosial Tenaga Kerja (Jamsostek)
said.
In comments to Reuters after the market had closed,
State-owned Enterprises Minster Dahlan Iskan said he had
instructed state firms to buy back their shares directly from
the market. There are some 21 state firms listed on the Jakarta
stock exchange, including some of Indonesia's biggest companies.
One foreign brokerage executive said that the finanial
services regulator had called a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to
seek advice on "how to help and manage the current slide in the
market".
One stock that reversed course in the afternoon and ended
higher was state-controlled lender PT Bank Mandiri. At
midday, it was down more than 7 percent to a one-year low, but
it closed up 2 percent at 7,800 rupiah.
WANING INVESTOR ENTHUSIASM
The latest falls, which have also hit the government bond
market, coincide with waning investor enthusiasm for Indonesia's
economy, which has been one of the world's fastest growing.
But its potential is being undermined by the downturn in
some of its major export markets and also a perception that the
government of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has failed to
be decisive in policy-making.
The government finally agreed to a sharp cut in costly fuel
subsidies in late June, after months of delay, and just before
the Muslim fasting month, one of the most inflationary periods
of the year. The timing, combined with mis-steps over imports of
basic foods, added to rising costs.
By July, annual inflation had surged to its highest in 4-1/2
years at 8.61 percent. Officials insist that both inflation and
the current account deficit will start to come down.
Josua Pardede, an economist at Bank Internasional Indonesia
in Jakarta, said the central bank may move to increase its
overnight deposit facility, or FASBI, rate to ease some pressure
on its markets.
Last week, Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark and the
FASBI unchanged but tightened the loan-to-deposit ratio for
banks and its secondary reserve requirement in the hope of
cutting into inflation without hurting already slowing growth.
"BI's only ammunition left is the FASBI, primary reserve
requirement and the BI (benchmark) rate. The fastest solution to
calm the market is the FASBI," Pardede said. "The primary
reserve will take time to adjust and if BI raises its benchmark
rate, it will hurt the economy."
(Affiditional reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul;
Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Ron
Popeski)