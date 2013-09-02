Shares in PT Visi Media Asia Tbk, controlled by the
politically connected Bakrie family, fell as much as 6 percent
on Monday after MNC Group called off its plan to buy
Visi Media's TV unit.
Indonesia's biggest media conglomerate MNC Group said it had
called off its planned acquisition of free-to-air television
station ANTV, owned by Visi Media Asia. In June, MNC Group was
set to buy ANTV for $500 million, three sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said.
In February, the Bakrie family was said to have been in
talks with local bidders, including MNC Group, CT Corp and PT
Elang Mahkota Teknologi, to sell a 51 percent stake in
Visi Media to help finance a plan to buy back its coal assets
Bumi Resources from London-listed Bumi Plc.
Visi Media shares were down 3.03 percent at 160 rupiah and
was the highest traded stock of the day. The broader Jakarta
Composite Index was down 2.44 percent.
1550 (0850 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
***************************************************************
12:12 Indonesian stocks slide on economic data worries
Indonesian shares slid as much as 2.15 percent by midday
to 4,103.9 on concerns of widening trade balance and high
inflation rate data.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate rose to 8.79 percent in
August, the highest since January 2009, the statistics bureau
said on Monday. Trade balance widened to record high of $2.31
billion in July.
Jakarta's Composite Index opened 0.3 percent higher
at 4,196.7, but slid 0.3 percent after the inflation and export
data was announced.
Banking and property stocks fell more
than 2 percent, led by state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri
and Bank Rakyat Indonesia that both fell
more than 3 percent. Real estate developer Lippo Karawaci
plunged more than 6 percent.
1203 (0503 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Viparat
Jantrapapaweth; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
***************************************************************
11:35 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trimegah cuts Kawasan Jababeka
target price
Trimegah Securities slashed its target price on the shares of
industrial park developer Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk
to 360 rupiah from 470 rupiah, on a lower PE target in
2013 and 2014.
Kawasan Jababeka on Monday posted lower-than-expected second
-quarter net profit that dropped 10.8 percent year-on-year.
"Our target price implies 2013 PE of 13.9x and 2014 PE of
9.0x," Trimegah analyst Melvina Wildasari said in a note on
Monday.
The research house kept its "buy" rating on the Kawasan
Jababeka stock, saying despite the bleak macroeconomic outlook
for the second half of 2013, the company has sustainable
earnings from its infrastructure units in power plants and dry
ports compared with other players.
"Besides having an exposure to the both residential and
industrial estates in West Java, the company has as well
expanded its industrial estate business to Central Java area, by
creating a JV with Sembcorp Development. KIJA's
marketing sales rose by 40 percent year-on-year, still on
track."
Kawasan shares slid 4 percent to 240 rupiah. Indonesian
property stocks rose 0.43 percent while the broader
index was down 0.3 percent.
1104 (0534 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)