JAKARTA, Oct 7 - PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk,
Indonesia's second-biggest tyre maker by market value, said it
plans to boost its annual production capacity to 11 million
tyres next year.
"To increase our production capacity, we need to fix the
bottlenecks first," Multistrada Chief Executive Peter Tanuri
said on Monday after the company signed a $170 million
eight-year loan agreement with OCBC NISP.
Multistrada currently has a production capacity of 10
million tyres, up 20 percent from previous year. The company
expects to benefit from the government's low-cost green car
programme to promote small cars.
Tanuri also said the company was seeking a strategic partner
to develop its plantations, and was in talks with investors from
Europe, Malaysia and Japan.
"We want to retain our majority stake in this joint venture
and we have four plantation assets up for partnership," Tanuri
said.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Anand Basu)