JAKARTA, Sept 19 - Indonesian shares surged 7 percent to a
2-1/2-month high on Thursday, leading a relief rally in emerging
Asian markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors
by deciding not to commence cutting its massive stimulus.
U.S. stocks soared to a fresh record high overnight, pushing
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.9 percent to its highest in almost four
months.
"We believe the implication (of the Fed's decision) will be
positive for Indonesia's financial condition and the rupiah,"
Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note to clients.
The Jakarta index was up 4.4 percent at 4,658.6 at
0254 GMT, after earlier hitting 4,576.6, the highest level since
July 3.
The rupiah surged 2.3 percent against the dollar to
11,200 per dollar at 0116 GMT.
"I think some short covering made the early fantastic rally.
People who were short selling the market expecting QE tapering
were buying back shares," said Jemmy Paul, head of equity at
Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta.
The Fed defied investor expectations on Wednesday by
postponing the start of the wind down of its massive monetary
stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid
economic growth.
The U.S. central bank's unexpected decision to delay a cut
to its massive bond-buying programme, which have flooded global
markets with cheap dollars and underpinned riskier assets in
recent years, provided a lease of life for some of the more
vulnerable emerging markets.
Stocks and currencies in Indonesia and India in particular
have been hard hit in recent months as underlying worries over
yawning current account deficits were further exacerbated by
concerns about an exodus of capital.
State-owned lenders Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank
Mandiri jumped more than 8 percent each. The big caps
index soared 10 percent to 827.5 on it's opening.
Elsewhere, car maker Astra International rose as
much as 11 pct to 7,500 rupiah, while telecommunications
provider PT Telkom Indonesia <TLKM > jumped 10 percent to 2,450
rupiah.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Viparat Jantraprap,;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)