Indonesian shares rose 0.58 percent to 4,830.8 by
midday, boosted by the Jakarta property index, which
rose 1.64 percent on a government plan to lower housing taxes.
Starting this year, Jakarta's regional government plans to
cut land and housing tax for houses and land plots with taxable
sales value below 2 billion rupiah ($206,000) by 90 percent and
27 percent, respectively. Previously, the tax was calculated
with the same percentage for any housing and land plots in the
capital of Southeast Asia biggest economy.
However, houses and land plots with taxable sales value
above 10 billion rupiah will be charged with 90 percent higher
tariff.
"This should be supportive for our counters that sell
property products in Jakarta such as Lippo Karawaci
and Agung Podomoroland," said Jakarta-based Bahana
Securities in a note on Tuesday.
Shares in Lippo Karawaci and Agung Podomoto rose more than 2
percent each to 1,180 rupiah and 510 rupiah, respectively.
Jakarta's blue chip index was up 0.48 percent,
underperforming the benchmark index as investors awaited a
parliamentary vote in Cyprus on a bailout plan crucial to avert
bankruptcy.
1550 (0850 GMT)
($1 = 9,711 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)
***************************************************************
10:23 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-New BlackBerry model to boost
telcos' data revenue - Macquarie
Macquarie Equity Research said the recent launch of BlackBerry's
new Z10 model in Indonesia will help boost data revenue
of telecommunication firms.
"Data now accounts for 20 percent of industry revenues, which
we expect will grow conservatively by 25-30 percent in 2013,
effectively driving 65 percent of industry growth of 8-9
percent. The successful launch of smartphones provides upside to
estimates," analyst Riaz Hyder said in a note on Tuesday.
The research note said industry feedback suggested the
initial reaction to Z10 was strong, with unit sales expected to
reach 100,000 over the next six months. "Leading retailer
Erajaya has already sold almost all of its 19,000
units allocated and is trying to secure additional stock. Rising
smartphone adoption (currently around 15 percent) is a key
driver for our positive sector thesis."
Indonesia's biggest cellular provider Telkomsel, a unit of PT
Telkom, expects its BlackBerry subscriber base to grow
to 40 percent in 2013 while Indosat has the most
aggressive data pricing among major operators, with 11 rupiah
per megabyte (MB), the note said.
However, the research house said it is concerned about the
operators' ability to cope with accelerating data usage although
capex intensity is likely to remain high in the medium term as
operators ramp up 3G coverage.
Shares of Indosat rose 2.42 percent to 6,350 rupiah while
Telkom shares were up 0.95 percent at 10,600 rupiah. Erajaya
shares rose 0.78 percent to 3,225 rupiah. The broader index
was up 0.57 percent.
0958 (0258 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Jijo Jacob)