Indonesian shares rose 1.39 percent by midday after hitting a record peak of 5,223.9, boosted by a jump in infrastructure stocks.

The Jakarta Infrastructure Index rose 3.23 percent. State-owned companies such as telecom provider Telkom Indonesia soared 5.86 percent and gas firm Perusahaan Gas Negara rose 3.23 percent.

Indonesian investment coordinating board said 24 infrastructure projects worth of $12.7 billion will be prioritised and offered to private and foreign investors this year, Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note on Monday.

"These projects are considered feasible by the government and the construction planning has been completed by the government. Financing of these projects will be funded by private-public partnership scheme," the note said.

Indonesia's proposed 2014 budget puts GDP growth next year at 6.4-6.9 percent, above the latest Finance Ministry forecast for this year of 6.2 percent. The proposed budget also said investment growth is seen at 8.8-10.2 percent next year.

1320 (0550 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, ; Editing by Anand Basu)

***************************************************************

12:45 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nobu Bank rises on debut

Shares in Indonesian lender PT Bank National Nobu Tbk rose as much as 28 percent after its trading debut on Monday.

Controlled by the Riady family of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, Nobu issued 2.2 billion new shares for its initial public offering priced at 375 rupiah per share, or 52 percent of its enlarged capital, raising up to 825 billion rupiah.

Nobu Bank is the ninth company to list on the Indonesian stock exchange this year.

The stock was trading at 440 rupiah with a volume of 77.5 million shares. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.4 percent. ($1 = 9,775.5 rupiah) 1145 (0445 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Jijo Jacob)