Indonesian shares fell 1.28 percent to 5,089.14 early in the session on Monday, following a regional decline as other Asian stock markets got off to a cautious start.

Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early trade on Monday, after a 3.5 percent decline last week. Other Asian peers suffered their biggest weekly drop in around a year as investors fretted about the possibility of the Federal Reserve dialling down its stimulus programme as well as a slowing Chinese economy.

"This indicates that global markets, including Indonesia, may tend to move sideways and down in the next few months. It will be difficult for JCI to move up sharply in a single trading day," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities.

State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia and gas producer dropped more than 3 percent each. Jakarta's blue chip index slid 1.7 percent.

1210 (0510 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

*************************************************************** 11:46 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Panin Financial jumps on unit's stake sale hopes

Shares in PT Panin Financial jumped as much as 5.1 percent on Monday on reports that Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd is buying a 40 percent stake in PT Panin Life, its insurance unit.

Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd has agreed to buy the stake in Panin Life from the parent of the Indonesian insurer for around 30 billion yen ($295 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. [ID: nL3N0E51XJ]

Global insurers are attracted to Indonesia as the rapid economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest nation is making insurance products more affordable for its 240 million population.

"Using the 30 billion yen transaction value, the life insurance company is valued at 15x price/book value (P/BV), well above the acquisition of Sinar Mas Life Insurance by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance at the estimated 9-10x P/BV in 2011," Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note on Monday.

Shares of the Indonesian financial firm were up 3.38 percent at 305 rupiah, while the broader index was down 1.33 percent.

1121 (0421 GMT)

($1 = 101.1850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Jijo Jacob)