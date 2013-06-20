Indonesian shares fell 2.94 percent to 4,665.24 by
midday, tracking a fall in regional stocks, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
would start to reduce its stimulus measures later this year.
Asian shares tumbled to nine-month lows on Thursday as
slowing Chinese manufacturing activity exacerbated sentiment
already unnerved after Bernanke said the Fed may reduce its
bond-buying program with the goal of ending it in mid-2014.
Finance Minister Chatib Basri told reporters on Thursday
that there will be pressure in emerging markets and that the
Indonesian government and central bank will work together to
deal with the impact of the quantitative easing tapering by the
U.S. government.
Banking stocks fell more than 4 percent while property
shares slid 3.5 percent. State-controlled lender Bank Mandiri
and Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped more than
5 percent each. Real estate developers Lippo Karawaci
fell 6.4 percent while Bumi Serpong Damai slid 4.3
percent.
Jakarta's blue chip index slid 3.46 percent.
1150 (0450 GMT)
($1 = 9,907.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Adriana Nina Kusuma;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)