JAKARTA, Sept 10 - Indonesian shares rebounded on Tuesday, booking the highest intraday gain since October 2011 and rising as much as 3.6 percent to 4,340.7 percent in afternoon trade, boosted by foreign demand for banking and property stocks.

The big caps index rose as much as 4.7 percent to 733.7, with significant foreign net buying. Lenders Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri soared more than 11 percent each to 8,000 and 7,850 rupiah respectively. Property developer Alam Sutera Realty jumped 15.7 percent.

"JCI gained amid positive sentiment from the European market and regional exchanges. Strengthening of the rupiah against U.S. dollar index trading adds to the positive sentiment," Trimegah Securities said in an afternoon note.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Stephen Coates)