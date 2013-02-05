Indonesian shares fell 0.71 percent to 4,458.68 on
Tuesday, led by a decline in banks, mining and infrastructure
stocks, after the country's fourth quarter gross domestic
product data came in weaker than expected.
Indonesia saw the slowest growth in two years in the fourth
quarter of 2012, with weak exports, a lack of government
infrastructure spending, casting a cloud over prospects for
Southeast Asia's largest economy this year. The country's first
annual trade deficit in 2012 has put pressure on the rupiah
currency.
"Two-way Indonesian rupiah risk encourages investment in the
real economy rather than investments in rupiah-denominated
financial assets," ING Financial Market Research said on
Tuesday.
ING Financial expects the investment rate to reach its
pre-Asian crisis of about 30 percent over the next couple of
years, which can support more than 7 percent GDP growth based on
historical investment efficiency.
PT Bank Central Asia and PT Bank Mandiri
shares fell more than 1 percent on profit-taking after touching
an all-time high this month at 10,200 rupiah and 9,500 rupiah,
respectively
Jakarta mining sector dropped 1.18 percent and
infrastructure stocks are down 1.08 percent while the
broader composite index dropped 0.52 percent.
1540 (0840 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Anand Basu)
****************************************************************
15:09 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi raises Indofood target price
Citi Research raised its target price on PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur Tbk to 7,000 rupiah from 6,330 rupiah, citing
higher earnings estimates for 2013 and 2014.
Citi maintained its "buy" rating on the world's largest
instant noodle producer and said it expected earnings to rise by
5-10 percent for 2013 and 2014.
"Rising disposable incomes due to stable economic growth are
facilitating higher purchasing power among consumers. In the
absence of any strong hike in fuel prices, household purchasing
power is unlikely to see any dramatic drop," Citi analyst
Margarett Go said in a note on Tuesday.
The research house expected consumer branded products (CBP)
to remain key profit contributors for Indofood. Noodles and
dairy business are likely to drive growth, while lower wheat
prices and slight easing of Turkish imports are positives for
Bogasari, its flour maker unit, it said.
"But we remain cautious given new players and unpredictable
nature of Turkish imports."
Shares of the food producer were up 0.83 percent at 6,100
rupiah. The broader index was down 0.53 percent.
1445 (0745 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
****************************************************************
11:55 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Kalbe Farma gains on full-year
profit growth Shares in Indonesian health product firm PT Kalbe
Farma rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday after it announced
unaudited full-year 2012 results.
Southeast Asia's top pharmaceutical firm said net profit
reached 1.73 trillion rupiah ($178.89 million), up 17 percent
from last year. Net sales were 13.63 trillion rupiah, an
increase of 24.9 percent.
Kalbe said it expects targeted year-on-year revenue growth and
net earnings of 15-18 percent in 2013, with an expected capital
expenditure of up to 1.5 trillion rupiah.
"We expect Kalbe to continue its strong performance in 2013
despite the increase in costs. The company generally increases
the average selling price by 3-5 percent, which we think could
cover cost hike from higher minimum wage and up to 5-10 percent
Indonesian rupiah depreciation," Nomura Equity Research said in
a note on Tuesday.
Kalbe shares were up 1.82 percent at 1,120 rupiah, while the
broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.3 percent.
1139 (0439 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
***************************************************************
* 11:01 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Multipolar, Matahari continue
rally on acquisition deal
Shares of Indonesian retailer and IT firm PT Multipolar
and supermarket operator PT Matahari Putra Prima
jumped as much as 18 percent each on Tuesday,
continuing their rallies into a second day following an
acquisition deal.
Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings will
indirectly buy a 26.1 percent stake in Indonesia's second
biggest hypermarket-chain operator worth $300 million via its
controlling shareholder Multipolar, as it aims to tap growing
consumer demand in Indonesia
The deal, if concluded, will make Temasek one of the major
shareholders in Matahari, beating international retailers such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc that have been trying to buy into
the company over the last few years.
Since October, private equity firm CVC Partners has
hired CIMB, Morgan Stanley and UBS to sell a
stake worth as much as $3.5 billion in Indonesian group PT
Matahari Department Store, attracting Japan's Aeon Co
Ltd and a unit of Thailand's Central Group.
Multipolar, Matahari Putra Prima and Matahari Department Store
are controlled by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group.
Multipolar's shares were up 13.64 percent at 500 rupiah while
Matahari Putra's shares rose 15.96 percent at 1,770 rupiah. The
broader Jakarta Composite index was down 0.11 percent.
1040 (0340 GMT)
($1 = 9,670 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)