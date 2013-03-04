Indonesian shares fell 0.88 percent to 4,769.3 by midday, hit by profit-taking and poor inflation and trade data.

Indonesia's trade balance stayed in deficit in January and inflation last month hit a 20-month-high. Investors, rattled by record trade deficits in the past year and now facing uncertainty over monetary and fiscal policy in Southeast Asia's top economy, pushed the rupiah down 0.2 percent after the higher-than-expected inflation data on Friday.

"I think it's a combination of profit-taking and bad macroeconomics data, such as inflation and trade balance," said Mulia Santoso, a Jakarta-based fund manager at Syailendra Capital.

Jakarta's blue chip index slid 1.09 percent, led by decline in banks and infrastructure stocks. Jakarta finance index dropped 1.85 percent and infrastructure stocks were down 1.64 percent.

Shares in state-owned lenders PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia and PT Bank Negara Indonesia fell more than 4 percent to 8,800 rupiah and 4,650 rupiah, respectively.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Indonesia's real estate sector with an 'overweight' rating as an improvement in purchasing power benefits Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"We believe the Indonesia property sector benefits from the emergence of its middle class. At the same time, property prices in Indonesia remain attractive as the country has the lowest per sq mt price compared with those in other countries in the region," analyst Teddy Oetomo wrote in a note on Monday

While it saw the strongest growth in the property price index in Greater Jakarta, the reaseach house said high-rise residential propreties saw a massive 45 percent surge in sales last year, supported by investment demand and a low interest rate regime.

Its top picks in the sector are Summarecon Agung Tbk and Alam Sutera Realty Tbk.

"SMRA is undoubtedly one of the best property developers in the country with a strong track record of success in Summarecon Gading and Serpong," the note said, rating the company as 'neutral' with a target price of 2,429 rupiah.

The research house put a target price of 1,159 rupiah on Alam Sutera with an 'outperform', saying the company's strategy of targetting the middle-income segment led to more resilient demand and raised its immunity to macroeconomic swings.

Shares of Summarecon were down 2.11 percent at 2,325 rupiah while Alam Sutera's shares rose 1.04 percent to 970 rupiah. The broader index was down 0.88 percent.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, the world's biggest instant noodle maker, will buy a 14.4 percent stake in China-based vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp , it said in a filing with the Indonesian stock exchange on Monday.

Indofood will buy shares of Singapore-listed Minzhong Food for S$85 million ($68.56 million) or $1.12 per share, raising its stake to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent. Last month, Indofood bought a 14.9 percent stake in Minzhong for S$89.67 million ($72.45 million) through a rights issuance to expand its presence in the ethanol and sugar industries.

Shares of the food firm were down 1.35 percent at 7,300 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.16 percent. 1021 (0321 GMT) ($1 = 1.2398 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)