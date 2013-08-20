JAKARTA Aug 20 Indonesian shares fell sharply
again on Tuesday, to their lowest since March 2012, on
continuing worry over the economy and the impact of a cut in
U.S. monetary stimulus.
At 0420 GMT, the benchmark index was down 4.9
percent to 4103.4.
On Monday, the index dropped 5.6 percent, its biggest
one-day fall in nearly two years.
Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hit by continuing
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
reduce its stimulus.
Minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting will be
released on Wednesday, and might provide clues on when the Fed
plans to taper its monthly $85 billion in asset purchases. Many
analysts believe tapering could begin next month.
In Indonesia, the rupiah fell sharply on Monday,
hitting its lowest levels in four years. Government bonds also
slumped on concerns over the wide current-account deficit in the
second quarter for Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
On Tuesday, Indonesian rupiah forwards hit a fresh four-year
low on capital outflows. Spot rupiah indicative prices
eased to 10,490 to the dollar,
Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities, said that
with the share index dropping below 4,250 on Tuesday, "the
market could head to the 3,800 according to our technical
analyst."
Property stocks slid nearly 6 percent a day after the
Indonesian finance minister said the government might raise the
tax base for the booming property sector. {ID:nL4N0GL0LS]
Trade and basic industry sectors also fell more than 6
percent while property shares slid 3.5 percent. State-controlled
lender Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
dropped more than 5 percent. Real estate developers
Lippo Karawaci and Bumi Serpong Damai fell
more than 8 percent.
Jakarta's blue chip index slid 5.5 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)