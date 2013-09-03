Indonesian shares rose as much as 1.73 percent to
4,237.23 in early trade on Tuesday, tracking regional indices
and boosted by palm oil stocks.
Upbeat factory data from across the globe powered Asian
markets on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their
safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on
Syria.
The big-caps index rose 1.96 percent to 692.1,
while plantation firms jumped 3.07 percent to 1,898.4.
Palm oil producers BW Plantation soared more than 9
percent to 1,040 rupiah while London Sumatera jumped
7.8 percent to 1,660 rupiah.
The positive sentiment arising from the European Purchasing
Managers Index and expansion of China's manufacturing PMI, along
with government's commitment to promote biodiesel based on crude
palm oil and a cut-off in export duty have stimulated the rally
in plantations, said Arandi Nugraha, plantation analyst at
Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas.
1246 (0546 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)