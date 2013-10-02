JAKARTA, Oct 2 - Indonesian shares jumped as much as 1.84 percent to 4,425.9 in morning trade, following regional sentiment as investors expected the U.S. government shutdown would be temporary.

The U.S dollar treaded water and most Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday as investors appeared hopeful the first partial U.S. government shutdown in 17 years would be short-lived and would not have a broader impact on the economy.

The Democratic-led U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to kill Republicans' latest attempts to modify an emergency government funding bill, just hours after federal agencies and national parks began shutting down.

"Investors are expecting the shutdown period will not exceed the Oct. 17 cutoff date," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities on Wednesday.

"It's a breather and temporary rebound, boosted by better inflation, trade deficit and current account data."

Indonesia recorded a surprise trade surplus for August, its first in five months, offering some relief to the ailing rupiah, but the country's current account deficit will likely keep weighing on Asia's weakest currency this year.

Property stocks rose 1.75 percent, led by developer Bumi Serpong Damai which jumped more than 4 percent. The blue chip index was up 1.6 percent.

The Rupiah was 0.5 percent lower at midday at 11,555 to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 11,515. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)