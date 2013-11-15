JAKARTA, Nov 15 - Indonesian stocks lost 5.9 percent
in the three weeks to Friday on renewed concerns about economic
growth and tighter liquidity, despite indications that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will not start to unwind its bond buying
programme anytime soon.
The Jakarta stock index fell 1.8 percent to a two-month low
of 4,301.89 on Wednesday as higher interest rates raised
concerns about growth, making the market the worst performer in
Southeast Asia this year.
The index rebounded the next day after Fed Vice Chairwoman
Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank's loose
monetary policy would remain in place for some time.
But it was hit again on Friday after Indonesia's central
bank said it would tighten liquidity to help ensure stability in
an uncertain global economic environment.
Yellen's comments failed to calm worries about further
capital outflows from Indonesia. A tapering of the Fed's
bond-buying programme would make U.S. assets more attractive to
international investors at the expense of assets in emerging
economies such as Indonesia.
"The timing for tapering is still speculative (in) nature
but it's only a matter of time," said Budi Budar, an equity fund
manager at Samuel Asset Management in Jakarta.
It is imperative that the government and central bank have
policies in place to help lessen the impact of market volatility
as the Fed changes policy, he said.
The rupiah, Asia's worst-performing currency this
year, was 0.13 percent lower on Friday at 11,540 to the dollar.
It has lost 16.6 percent this year.
Andry Asmoro, senior economist at Bank Mandiri, said that
the wind-down of the Fed stimulative programme could hit
Indonesia's exports, about 60 percent of which raw commodities.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed 0.73 percent lower
at 4,335.48 on Friday, while other Asian markets rallied. The
blue chip index slipped 0.94 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)