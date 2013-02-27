CIMB Equity Research raised its target price on the world's biggest instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk to 7,500 rupiah from 7,000 rupiah and kept its 'outperform' rating saying the current trading price is at an 18 percent discount.

It said the market still under appreciated the value of its flour milling unit Bogasari and distribution channel.

"Higher competition, on top of surging wheat prices, has downplayed Bogasari's value," CIMB analyst Irenne Achmad said in a note on Wednesday, "However, its return on invested capital (ROIC) has improved from 11 to 16 percent,and the market has yet to price in the stronger returns."

The research house also raised packaged-food producer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk's target price to 8,300 rupiah from 7,700 rupiah and kept its 'neutral' rating, saying new product launches for noodle and snacks could speed up revenue growth.

"The share price already reflects most of the good news, we believe, while parent INDF still trades at a 15 percent discount to ICBP," the note said.

Indofood Sukses shares were up 0.72 percent at 6,950 rupiah, while Indofood CBP shares rose 1.19 percent at 8,500 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.5 percent.

1025 (0325 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)