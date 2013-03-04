PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, the world's biggest
instant noodle maker, will buy a 14.4 percent stake in
China-based vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp
, it said in a filing with the Indonesian stock
exchange on Monday.
Indofood will buy shares of Singapore-listed Minzhong Food
for S$85 million ($68.56 million) or $1.12 per share, raising
its stake to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent.
Last month, Indofood bought a 14.9 percent stake in Minzhong
for S$89.67 million ($72.45 million) through a rights issuance
to expand its presence in the ethanol and sugar industries.
Shares of the food firm were down 1.35 percent at 7,300
rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down
0.16 percent.
1021 (0321 GMT)
($1 = 1.2398 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)