Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, the world's
biggest instant noodle maker, fell as much as 3.4 percent to
5,700 rupiah after its Singapore-listed subsidiary, China
Minzhong Food Corp Ltd, came under attack by a
short-seller on Monday.
China-based vegetable producer China Minzhong was hit after
California-based Glaucus Research Group issued a report alleging
the company misled investors about sales to its biggest
customers.
Indofood owns 29.3 percent in Minzhong Food after it doubled
its stake in March, buying 14.4 percent for S$85 million, to
expand its presence in the ethanol and sugar industries.
Indofood shares fell 5.6 percent on Monday.
"Despite fraud accusation newsflow on China Minzhong, we
remain upbeat on Indofood's outlook due to limited downside, as
we believe the negatives for Minzhong's investment (account for
3 percent of Indofood's market cap) and agribusiness already in
the prices," Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Herman Koeswanto said in
a note on Tuesday.
Mandiri cut its target price on Indofood to 7,500 rupiah
while keeping its "buy" rating.
Indofood shares were down 1.69 percent at 5,800 rupiah. The
broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 3.06 percent.
1301 (0621 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)