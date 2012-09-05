UBS downgraded PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk to
'neutral' from 'buy,' and said higher wages and raw material
costs could take a toll on the packaged-food maker's margins.
Wages were up 48 percent year-on-year in the second quarter,
and an increase in flour prices could also impact the coming
quarters, UBS analyst Bonny Setiawan wrote in a note on
Wednesday.
"We expect noodle volume growth to slow in Q412 and think
costs will rise," Setiawan said.
The brokerage maintained its 7,000 rupiah target price on
the stock and said the market has high expectations from the
newly formed joint venture with Japanese beverage group Asahi
.
Earlier in July, Asahi entered into a partnership with
Indofood CBP worth up to 2 trillion rupiah ($213.1 million) to
make non-alcoholic drinks, aiming to tap growth of more than
double by 2020.
"The dairy business will struggle to find its competitive
edge, and uncertainties on the JV linger," the brokerage said.
At 11.55 a.m. (0455 GMT), shares of the company were down
0.76 percent at 6,500 rupiah, while the broader index
was down 0.41 percent.
1156 (0456 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)