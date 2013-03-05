(Refiles to remove typographical error from headline) UOB Kay Hian Research upgraded its target price on Indonesia's second-biggest telecom operator PT Indosat Tbk to 7,700 rupiah from 7,330 rupiah, citing the company's positive revenue growth momentum from a higher number of mobile subscribers as it aims to increase market share.

"Revenue from mobile business grew a robust 22.4 percent year on year. Contribution from SMS rose 66.1 percent year on year due to a successful SMS campaign," UOB analyst Jonathan Koh wrote in a note on Tuesday.

The research house also raised its target price on Indonesia's biggest carmaker PT Astra International to 9,300 rupiah from 8,400 rupiah, backed by positive sentiment from low-cost green car (LCGC) regulations and the low impact of new LTV regulations on Shariah financing.

With a current back-log of about 30,000 units as of mid-January, Astra is expected to sell about 45,000-50,000 units of LCGC cars this year, assuming the new rule is passed this month, the research house said.

UOB kept a 'buy' on both companies.

Indosat shares were down 1.52 percent at 6,500 rupiah, while shares of Astra rose 1.24 percent at 8,150 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.18 percent.

*************************************************************** 13:15 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Perusahaan Gas Negara buys 20 pct stake in Ketapang block Indonesia's state-owned gas and energy firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk has bought a 20 percent participation stake in the Ketapang gas block in East Java, it said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange on Tuesday.

Mainly owned by Malaysia-based oil and gas giant Petronas , Ketapang block is estimated to produce 50 mmscfd gas from one of its sub-blocks in the first half of 2014.

Jakarta-based CIMB Sekuritas raised its target price on Perusahaan Gas Negara to 5,550 rupiah from 5,400 rupiah, while maintaining an 'outperform' rating.

"We continue to favour the stock given the positive industry trend resulting in secured margins and limited volume downside," CIMB Sekuritas analyst Erindra Krisnawan said in a note on Tuesday.

Shares of the gas producer were up 0.51 percent at 4,950 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.05 percent.

Citi Research upgraded cellular operator PT Indosat Tbk to 'neutral' from 'sell', citing the company's operational improvements and higher capital expenditure level. "Based on the limited preliminary release, Indosat had been able to drive group revenues well, rising 10 percent year on year, sustaining 3Q12's positive momentum with further improvement in 4Q12," Citi analyst Arthur Pineda said in a note on Tuesday. Management had forecast that it would raise capex levels to 8 trillion rupiah ($824.23 million) from 6.3 trillion last year, reflecting the company's move to raise 3G network coverage and capacity to better match peers and subscribers interest, Pineda said. The research house also raised its target price on Indosat shares to 6,800 rupiah from 6,600, following the company's recent share price underperformance. It also raised its 2013-2014 core earnings (EBITDA) estimates by up to 5 percent. Shares of the company were down 1.52 percent at 6,500 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.35 percent.

