Indonesia's second largest telecom provider PT Indosat Tbk plans to delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) from the New York Stock Exchange effective as of May 16 to cut costs, the company said on Monday.

The Indonesian stock exchange will be able to meet the capital needs of the company in the near future, Indosat said in a statement on its website.

"Furthermore, the delisting will also reduce the administrative costs associated with listing on the NSYE," Indosat said.

Indosat launched the ADR program in 1994 to attract investment from international investors.

Indosat shares were up 0.8 percent at 6,300 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.28 percent. 1100 (0400 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)