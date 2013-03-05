Citi Research upgraded cellular operator PT Indosat Tbk
to 'neutral' from 'sell', citing the company's
operational improvements and higher capital expenditure level.
"Based on the limited preliminary release, Indosat had been
able to drive group revenues well, rising 10 percent year on
year, sustaining 3Q12's positive momentum with further
improvement in 4Q12," Citi analyst Arthur Pineda said in a note
on Tuesday.
Management had forecast that it would raise capex levels to
8 trillion rupiah ($824.23 million) from 6.3 trillion last year,
reflecting the company's move to raise 3G network coverage and
capacity to better match peers and subscribers interest, Pineda
said.
The research house also raised its target price on Indosat
shares to 6,800 rupiah from 6,600, following the company's
recent share price underperformance. It also raised its
2013-2014 core earnings (EBITDA) estimates by up to 5 percent.
Shares of the company were down 1.52 percent at 6,500
rupiah. The broader index was up 0.35 percent.
