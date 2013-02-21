Indonesian TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media,
plans to merge with PT Surya Citra Media and close the
deal by May, the companies said in a stock exchange filing on
Thursday.
Indosiar shareholders will get 0.481 share of Surya Citra
for each share held, implying a premium of 9.3 percent to
Indosiar's Feb. 18 closing price of 990 rupiah.
Post-merger, Surya Citra will remain the listed company and
its shareholders will own 67 percent, while Indosiar's
shareholders will own the rest.
Surya Citra shares were up 2.3 percent at 2,225 rupiah and
Indosiar shares rose 1.98 to 1,030 rupiah. The broader Jakarta
Composite Index was up 0.19 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
12:47 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indika buys 10 pct stake in Papua
oil & gas block
Indonesia's PT Indika Energy Tbk will buy a 10 percent
stake in West Papua oil and gas block from Indonesian unit of
French oil major Total SA, Total said on Thursday.
Total E&P Indonesia West Papua will sell the shares of
Southwest Birds's Head production sharing contract to Indika
Energy's PT Indika Multi Daya Energi unit, but did not disclose
the transaction amount.
"This transaction is a first step for developing a wider
cooperation between Total and Indika Energy and demonstrates
Total's ability to team up with quality local partners to
explore and develop Indonesian Oil & Gas resources," Total's
Indonesia CEO Elizabeth Proust said in the statement.
On Monday, Total E&P, the biggest producer of liquefied
natural gas in Indonesia, has added its voice to complaints by
U.S. oil giant Chevron that Indonesia's rules for
overseas investors are hampering operations in the southeast
Asian country. The move follows ExxonMobil's
difficulties to renew its local CEO's work permit after the
government accusing him of being uncooperative.
Shares of Indika were up 0.7 percent at 1,440 rupiah. The
broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.19 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)