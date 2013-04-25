The broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.63 percent in
the morning, led by a 5.13 percent fall in the shares of Astra
International after Indonesia's largest listed company
posted lower-than-expected first quarter results.
Astra, an Indonesian conglomerate holding with interests
from banking to autos, said late on Wednesday that its
first-quarter net profit fell 7 percent, its first decline in
almost four years, as economic growth slowed.
Astra Chief Executive Officer Prijono Sugiarto said the
company would be affected by factors like rising labour costs,
weakening commodity prices and competition in the automotive
industry, in the short term.
"It's harder for the auto unit to boost Astra's results.
Competition is also getting stiffer, from companies like
Indomobil Sukses. And there's a shift in preferred
brand or segmentation," said Fadlul Imansyah, vice president at
CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.
Astra International shares slumped 3.85 percent at 7,500
rupiah in the morning session. The broader miscellaneous
industry sector index is down 3.12 percent.
1032 (0332 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)