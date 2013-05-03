The broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.81 percent in
morning trade, continuing its slide after Standard & Poor's on
Thursday downgraded Indonesia's sovereign credit rating outlook
to "stable" from "positive", citing concerns over stalling
reforms.
Blue chip stocks dropped 0.91 percent, led by more
than 2 percent falls in car maker Astra International
and state-controlled lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia in
heavy trading.
"We believe S&P's decision to downgrade Indonesia's outlook
was mostly owing to government's reluctance to deal with fuel
subsidy problem that was likely its constraint in the first
place to upgrade Indonesia last year," Jakarta-based Mandiri
Sekuritas said in a note on Friday.
"We do not think it will have significant impact domestic
growth. Instead, it will affect financial market and rupiah
fluctuations."
1212 (0512 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
***************************************************************
11:41 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Unilever to boost production,
exports
Soap producer PT Unilever Indonesia has earmarked
1 trillion rupiah ($102.70 million) to raise production capacity
this year to boost exports, a company director told reporters on
Friday.
Unilever Indonesia will produce 200,000 tonnes of various
consumer products from its Seimangke plant in North Sumatra.
"Most of the products will be exported to our sister
companies abroad," said Sancoyo Antarikso, external relations
director.
Unilever Indonesia shares jumped 14.1 percent to a five-month
high after Unilever Plc offered to pay as much
as $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian unit,
banking on fast-growing spending power in Asia's third-largest
economy.
Unilever Indonesia shares rose 2.17 percent to 26,050 rupiah.
The broader Jakarta Composite index dropped 0.85
percent.
1122 (0732 GMT)
($1 = 9,737 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)