By Andjarsari Paramaditha
JAKARTA, March 27 Indonesia's benchmark share
index extended gains to hit an all time high at 4,907.3 by
midday Wednesday after parliament approved Finance Minister Agus
Martowardojo's proposed switch to become the next head of the
central bank.
The Jakarta Composite Index gained 1.29 percent from
Tuesday close, with the finance sector sub-index up
1.93 percent, while Jakarta's blue chip index rose
1.37 percent.
Lenders Bank Mandiri and Bank Central Asia
gained more than 3.5 percent to 9,850 rupiah and
11,050 rupiah, respectively.
Investors had expected Martowardojo to win parliament's
backing, with market gaining more than 1 percent by the close on
Tuesday, and attention will now switch to who succeds him at the
finance ministry.
"Mr. Agus' style in monetary policy-making remains to be
seen, but generally we do not expect to see any drastic change
in Bank Indonesia's policy mix," Citibank economist Helmi Arman
said.
"However, as the first governor with extensive private
sector experience, the governor-elect may bring fresh
perspectives into the board of governors, which mostly consists
of career central bankers," Arman added.
Thendra Crisnanda, an analyst at BNI Securities in Jakarta,
said the main challenges for economic policy-makers were
reducing the current account deficit and instilling exchange
rate stability.
Inflows into stocks and bonds helped the Indonesian rupiah
recover to 9,730 to the dollar, after it had earlier
struck 9,747 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 1, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The country raised 7.65 trillion rupiah of government bonds
at a debt auction, slightly more than a target of 7 trillion
rupiah, a finance ministry official said. [ID: nJ9E8J903F]
"As long as exports keep dropping, the downward pressure on
the rupiah will still persist," said a Jakarta-based trader.
Some traders expected a share offering of up to $1.36
billion in Matahari Department Store < LPPF.JK> to boost demand
for rupiah..
1205 (0505 GMT)
