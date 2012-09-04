UBS downgraded state-owned infrastructure developer PT Jasa
Marga Tbk to 'neutral' from 'buy', citing project
delays and lower valuation.
"We expect completion delays for one of Jasa Marga's (JSMR)
most crucial projects, Jakarta Outer Ring Road 2, with
year-to-date land acquisition progress still at 1 percent," UBS
analyst Tim Alamsyah wrote in a note on Tuesday.
"We now think all its current projects (194 km of
expansions) will be completed in 2017 compared to our initial
estimate of 2016," Alamsyah said.
The broker also cut Jasa Marga target price to 6,150 rupiah
from 6,250 rupiah while lowering its earnings estimates for the
company for the years 2012 to 2015 by as much as 10.6 percent to
27 percent.
At 02.07 pm. (0707 GMT) the toll road operator's shares were
at 5,750 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.18
percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading in Bakrie Telecom suspended on debt concerns
on debt concerns
Indonesian Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares and
rupiah denominated bonds of Bakrie Telecom to avoid
market speculations as the mobile operator is scheduled to pay
its bondholders on Tuesday.
"The stock exchange authority is still listing BTEL I-2007
bonds until company is able to fulfil its duty on the bond
payment," the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.
The CDMA operator was due to pay principal and interest worth
about 650 billion rupiah ($68.17 million) to its bondholders,
while the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) had
only received 200 billion rupiah.
Analysts expect Bakrie Telecom's financial problems to
continue, leaving very little room for raising further debt as
its 2015 bond covenant will be breached and therefore its capex
guidance will remain modest compared with bigger players.
Bakrie Telecom stock closed at 137 rupiah on Monday. The
broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.08 percent at
1217 p.m. (0517 GMT) ($1 = 9,535 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)