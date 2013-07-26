Shares in fashion retailer Mitra Adiperkasa slid as much as 7.7 percent to 6,000 rupiah to touch a year low after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results.

Net profit fell 23.3 percent to 83 billion rupiah ($8.08 million), in the second quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Operating expenses rose 31.2 percent from the previous year, resulting in net margins of 3.7 percent, lower that a year earlier.

Jakarta-based Mandiri Sekuritas downgraded its rating on Mitra to "sell" from "neutral" and slashed its target price on the stock to 5,700 rupiah from 7,950 rupiah, as another 12 percent downside is expected given negative earnings per share growth this year.

"Downside risks are high given the arrival of Uniqlo and H&M, as well as the expansion of Lotte and Aeon Mall that will put MAPI's rental bargaining power at risks," Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Adrian Joezer said in a note on Friday.

Bahana Securities also cut its target price on the stock to 7,900 rupiah from 10,000, but maintained its "buy" rating.

"On the back of this lower-than-expected second-quarter 2013 results, we have downgraded our 2013-14 earnings by 8-12 percent, as we lowered our operating margin assumption to 9 percent from 9.3 in 2013," Bahana's head of research Harry Su wrote in a note.

However, Bahana said that for investors who want to have exposure within the Indonesian retail space, Mitra's higher-end and more resilient target market is preferred given the rising local inflation on higher subsidized fuel prices.

The retailer's shares fell 6.92 percent to 6,050 rupiah. Indonesian trading firms slid 0.29 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.08 percent.

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana cuts Bukit Asam target price

Bahana Securities slashed its target price on shares of state-controlled coal miner Perusahaan Tambang Bukit Asam to 8,700 rupiah from 10,000 rupiah while maintaining its 'reduce' rating, citing a significant decrease in first-half net profit.

"First half 2013 net profit was 48 percent of our 2013 full-year estimate, resulting in our forecast maintenance for now," Bahana said in a note on Friday.

The research house also noted that higher cost of goods sales (COGS) mainly due to a combination of higher sales volume and rising expenses that most likely stemmed from coal railway services, mining services and overhead expenses.

Bukit Asam's shares slid 0.88 percent to 11,300 rupiah. The broader index was down 0.1 percent.

1122 (0422 GMT)