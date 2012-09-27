Macquarie Equity Research cut its target price on retailer PT
Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk to 9,000 rupiah from 9,200,
lowering its full year 2012-2013 earnings estimate by 5 percent
due to higher tax and assumptions of losses on its food and
beverages brands.
The broker, however, kept its 'outperform' rating on the
stock, attributing it to strong structural growth.
Second-quarter earnings showed strong top-line trends, and
the margin weakness is due to accounting policy changes and
other temporary factors, Macquarie analyst Lyall Taylor said in
a note on Thursday.
"We have nevertheless reduced our FY12-13E estimates by 5
percent due to higher tax and F&B brand start-up losses
assumptions. However, these are short-term factors, and we still
remain 5.6 percent and 12.6 percent above the FY12-13E
consensus."
In Indonesia, Mitra Adiperkasa operates food and beverages
chains such as Starbucks, Burger King, Domino's Pizza as well as
fashion retailers like Marks & Spencer, Zara and TopShop.
Shares of the branded retailer were up 0.79 percent at 6,350
rupiah. The broader index was up 0.73 percent.
1133 (0433 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
****************************************************************
10:03 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS raises Bank Negara Indonesia
target price
UBS Investment Research raised its target price on shares of
PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk to 4,950 rupiah from
4,800 rupiah and kept 'buy' rating on the stock, citing higher
earning per share (EPS) estimates and stronger productivity.
"We upgrade our EPS estimates by 3% to 6% as we have become
more positive with the fee income story, and are more aware of
the bank's lending and funding strategies. We are also more
convinced of BNI likely productivity gains, a key investor
pushback," UBS analyst Joshua Tanja wrote in a note on Thursday.
"Customer transactions at BNI are increasingly done through
the electronic channels. The increased use of commissioned-based
agents for consumer banking and the focus strategy on key
industries for business banking should also lead to productivity
gains" Tanja said.
Shares of the state-owned lender stayed at 3,950 rupiah,
while the broader index was up 0.59 percent.
0957 (0257 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)