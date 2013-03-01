Indonesian investment holding company PT Multipolar
jumped as much as 24.4 percent on Friday, following the likely
stake sale in its retail division PT Matahari Department Store
Tbk.
Private equity firm CVC is looking to sell its 40 percent
stake in Matahari, seeking a deal valuation of $1.2-1.5 billion.
"Should a deal at this valuation eventuate, we see upside of
more than 150 percent to Multipolar, which owns 20 percent of
the asset. The potential transaction acts as a benchmark for
retailing valuations in the market," research house CLSA Asia
Pacific Markets said in a note on Friday.
"We assume Multipolar proportionately sells 40 percent of
its ownership (or 8 percent of LPPF's total shares) and value
the stake based on the above potential valuation range. We
arrive at 1,106-1,284 rupiah/share fair equity value for
Multipolar, without assuming any holding discount."
Last month, Multipolar and its supermarket division PT
Matahari Putra Prima rose as much as 18 percent in one
session after Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings
bought 26.1 percent stake in Indonesia's second biggest
hypermarket-chain operator worth $300 million.
Multipolar shares were up 22.22 percent at 550 rupiah and
were the most traded by volume. The broader Jakarta Composite
Index was up 0.01 percent.
1155 (0455 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)