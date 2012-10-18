Standard Chartered Equity Research lowered its outlook on the
Indonesian equity market to 'underweight' from 'neutral' citing
concerns over lower corporate margins as food prices rise and
commodity prices remain under pressure.
"We forecast this trend to continue and recommend investors
switch away from Indonesia in favour of the Philippines, which
we believe is only halfway through the same four-year re-rating
process that Indonesia experienced between 2006 and 2010,"
analysts Clive McDonnell and Benjamin Wong said in a note on
Thursday.
Investors have been steadily decreasing exposure to the
Indonesian market as they look to reallocate to markets with
lower valuation risk as recovery expectations revive in Asia,
the research unit said.
Standard Chartered also cut its Jakarta Composite Index
12-month target to 4,400 from 4,500. At 10.55 a.m (0355
GMT) the Indonesian index was up 0.28 percent, wh ile the
Philippines index was up 0.11 percent.
1057 (0357 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)