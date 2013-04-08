Citi Research raised its target for Indonesian stock index
to 5,300 and kept its 'positive' view, on expectations
of robust first quarter results and also citing a rebound in the
equity markets.
"We expect that first quarter 2013 will remain solid,
supported by the domestic-oriented sectors," Ferry Wong,
Jakarta-based head of equity research in Citi, said on a note.
Among the sectors, property was driven by strong pre-sales
while higher volume boosted the retail sector. Banks did well
due to higher loan growth, he said.
"On the flip side, the commodity sectors, coal and
plantation, will remain lackluster in our view. Automotive and
media sectors are expected to report relatively in-line
results," he said.
The Indonesian equity market has posted a solid 14 percent
return year to date, outperforming the region by 12 percent,
helped by portfolio inflow from foreign institutional investors,
the research note said.
After underperforming the market significantly in 2012,
Indonesia has made a strong start in the first quarter 2013, it
said.
Indonesian shares have gained more than 13 percent this
year, with the index almost doubling since 2009. The index is
down 0.68 percent on Monday.
1053 (0353 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)