Nomura Equity Research said it expects the high volatility in
the Indonesian market to continue in the July-September
quarter, but macroeconomic fundamentals should remain solid to
sustain long-term growth.
"The crucial reform in fuel subsidy in June, and what
appears to be the peak of foreign selling in May-June, might
mark the bottom of the JCI, in our view, barring any major
external shocks," Nomura's Jakarta-based head of research
Wilianto Ie said in a note on Friday.
The infrastructure sector will be the key theme in Indonesia
as key regulatory frameworks are in place, while the consumer
goods industry will face cost and competition pressures amid
rising demand that will put pressure on margins, the research
house said.
Nomura's top picks are utility firm Perusahaan Gas Negara
and cigarette-maker Gudang Garam.
Consumer stocks rose 1.15 percent while the
infrastructure sector was up 0.66 percent. The broader
JCI was up 0.16 percent.
1030 (0330 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)